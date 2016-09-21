A14 in Cambridgeshire blocked after two lorry crash

There are long delays on the A14 in Cambridgeshire this morning after two lorries collided.

Two lane are blocked on the A14 Westbound at J31 at Girton where the A14 splits for the M11 southbound, or to loop around towards Huntingdon.

There is also a vehicle changing a tyre in lane one which is closed.

Traffic is queueing back to Bottisham and also back to Waterbeach on the A10.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.