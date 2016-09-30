A11 southbound closed near Newmarket after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the A11 Southbound at its junction with the A14 near Newmarket this evening, Friday Sepptember 30.

The southbound carriageway is shut between the A14 and the A1304.

It is closed on the slip from A14 West onto A11 South Swaffham Bulbeck. The A14 is running.

Cambridgeshire Police advised that if travelling A11 South, motorists should find another route.