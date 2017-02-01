Latest: Gale warning for East Anglia on Friday

Winds of 50 to 60mph are expected to hit East Anglia on Friday, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued yesterday and updated today (Thursday) is valid from 11am today to 3am tomorrow says inland areas will suffer ‘short period of 40-50 mph gusts’.

It adds windward coasts face 50 to 60 mph gusts for a longer period with isolated gusts of 70mph.

It is expected to cause ‘minor damage’ and travel problems.

The warning says: “A low pressure system currently developing in the Atlantic looks to run into southern parts of the UK on Friday. There remains some uncertainty over the track and timings of this but the signal remains for the strongest winds to affect parts of northern France and the English Channel.”

Highways England says there are no current plans to close the Orwell Bridge on the A14 near Ipswich.

It considers it unlikely conditions at the bridge will require a closure but drivers are asked to pay close attention to the weather forecast in case circumstances change.

While the bridge is open, Highways England will monitor wind speeds closely. If there is an increase in the forecast high winds, which would make the crossing unsafe for drivers, the bridge could be closed. Even so, they warn drivers, particularly of high sided vehicles and motorbikes, to beware of sudden gusts.

If the Orwell Bridge is closed, the planned diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For traffic information visit www.trafficengland.com