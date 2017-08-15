LATEST: Bury to Peterborough trains run for the first time in a week

Have your say

Trains ran between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough for the first time in a week this morning after weekend work to repair damage caused by a derailment.

Passengers have had to resort to buses between Bury and Peterborough since a goods train was derailed at Manea, near Ely, last Monday afternoon. Network Rail said train services resumed as planned ‘first thing’ this morning (Monday August 21).

Damaged rails at the site of Monday's derailment which stopped trains between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough.

A rail crane was brought in overnight last Tuesday so work could begin to lift the 11 derailed wagons from the tracks. Each empty wagon weighs 11 tonnes, with the heaviest container including its contents weighing 106 tonnes.

On Friday work started to remove the broken rails ready for replacement tracks to be installed over a quarter mile stretch.

The work was scheduled to complete over the weekend. In the meantime, the line will remained closed.

Simon Ancona, Network Rail’s chief operating officer for Anglia, said:“I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience.”

The incident affected CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and Greater Anglia passengers. Passengers are advised to check how their journey may be affected with their train operator,