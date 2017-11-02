Last Exning fair for Sophie

The final Christmas Fair to be held in memory of Exning schoolgirl Sophie Bell, who died as the result of a brain tumour, will be held in the village on Saturday.

It will be the fifth fund-raiser held in support of the Sophie’s Smile Fund at the Brain Tumor Trust, but organisers have agreed it will also be the last.

Natasha Gash said: “The fair has grown so much since we first started that we have outgrown the village venue and we really don’t want to leave Exning. It was a big decision but we all decided this would be the last one.”

To date, the fairs have raised more than £15,000 for the fund which was set up to remember Sophie, who lost her fight for life at the East Anglian Children’s Hospice two days after Christmas in 2012. Sophie, who was described as ‘a beautiful girl inside and out’ was a popular pupil at Exning Primary School and lived in the village with her parents Andrew and Lisa.

They, together with a group of fund-raisers, have organised a host of other events including a ball which with the fairs have to date contributed, around £90,000 to the charity.

Saturday’s fair starts at 11am and continues until 4pm and will be held at St Martin’s Church, Exning Church Hall, and in a marquee provided by the Highfield Event Group.

There will be more than 55 stalls including local artists, crafts, and food with lots of ideas for Christmas gifts. Admission is £1 with no charge for children under 16.