Lanterns will light way to Wonderland

The lantern parade which next month will be part of Newmarket's Winter Wonderland celebration is set to be the biggest yet, after more than over 250 people took part in a lantern-making workshop at the weekend.

The event was organised by the town council, which brought in help and funding from organisations Marketplace and Wishworks.

Fiona Clayton and Cllr Robert Nobbs at the workshop

At the creative event there was also the chance to help decorate the giant nut cracker, sleigh and reindeer that will also be part of the Christmas parade.

Cllr Robert Nobbs, chairman of the council’s leisure services committee, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. It’s the most productive and creative workshop that we’ve had.”

The Winter Wonderland parade will start from the clock tower on Saturday, December 9, at 4.30pm making its way along the High Street to the memorial hall gardens.