Landmark celebrations for pair of centenarians in West Suffolk

Two women from Lakenheath and Bury St Edmunds celebrated their 100th birthday this week.

Ivy Halls, of Lakenheath, turned 100-years- old on Monday, October 31, and Jenny Williams, of Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday, November 2.

Jenny Williams celebrates her100th birthday with her family Jill Clampitt, Jan Greenslade, Debbie Greenslade with Tom 10 and Jonny 17. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160211-195758009

Both women were treated to family parties to mark the occasion and also a birthday card from the Queen.

For Ivy, a lifelong resident of Lakenheath, it brought back one of her happiest memories.

“I was delighted to receive the telegram as one of my most dearly held memories is meeting the Queen when my husband Alfred received his medal for his service in the Navy during the Second World War,” said Ivy.

“It was really lovely to have all the family together again, with all my brothers and sisters, for the first time in about 15 years.”

Ivy, who lives with her daughter, Lucy Smith, 73, was joined by sisters Elsie, 95, Phyllis, 92, Joan, 82, and brother, Tom, 84.

She was also joined by her great-great- grandchildren, Henley, 5, and Lottie Mai, marking five generations.

Meanwhile, Jenny Williams was joined by four generations of her family at Northgate Lodge, Bury St Edmunds, where she has lived for 15 years.

She celebrated her birthday with chocolate cakes, and some of other residents.

Jenny, who was originally from London and was born within the sound of Bow Bells, moved to Bury St Edmunds just over 20 years ago, after she lost her husband, Bill.

She was joined by family members including her three great-grandsons, Tom, 10, Jonny, 17, and Joe, 17.

“Mum still tells us the best years of her life were spent bringing up her family and then seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren being born,” said daughter Jan Greenslade.

“She has dementia now but is still is still a very happy, twinkly-eyed old lady and she really enjoyed her birthday and message from the Queen.”