Lakenheath school finds cleaning products in its milk

The vigilance of staff at Lakenheath Primary School stopped milk that had been tampered with being used.

Suffolk Police are investigating what they describe as an ‘isolated incident’ in which milk was contaminated with cleaning products.

Police believe the product was added to the milk in the school between Friday October 6 and Monday October 9.It was discovered by staff on the Monday that two half-empty bottles of milk left in fridges had been tampered with.

A police spokesman said: “The school has swiftly introduced additional security measures including adding locks to classroom fridges and disposing of all unused and non-sealed produce daily.

“No milk was given to any staff or pupils and no threats have been made. Thanks to the vigilance of staff no milk was given to any staff or pupils.

“No further incidents have been reported at the school or others in the area. The school and the police are treating this as an isolated incident.”

The school is supporting police with their investigation and officers are keeping an open mind as to the motive as they continue enquiries.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the incident or witnessed any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/66067/17.