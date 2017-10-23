Lakenheath man jailed for sexually assaulting girl as she slept

A Lakenheath man has been jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting a young girl while she slept.

Raymond Daly, 43, denied the offence, which happened at a property in Cambridge in the early part of last year.

However, he was found guilty of sexual assault of a girl under 13 at Cambridge Crown Court and on Wednesday was jailed as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

The court heard the crime was not discovered until September last year when the victim’s mother began discussing inappropriate touching with her.

Daly, of Roebuck Drive, was also banned from having any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 for 10 years.

DC Sam Constable, who investigated, said: “I would like to praise the young victim for her bravery in coming forward.

“The sentence given shows how seriously the courts take this type of offence against vulnerable victims.”