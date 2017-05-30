Lakenheath man accused of causing the death of Lauren Danks appears in court

A man accused of causing the death of 22-year-old Soham beauty therapist Lauren Danks,has today appeared in court.

Sixty-four-year Nelson Curtis, of High Street, Lakenheath, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving on or about November 10 last year.

Curtis, who appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich,is alleged to have been the driver of a car involved in a collision with Miss Danks’s Citroen on the A11 at Barton Mills.

The court heard that Curtis is also charged with failing to stop at the scene of the accident and failing to report an accident.

Magistrates released Curtis on bail to appear at a Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 27.