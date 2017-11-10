Kirtling homes plan rejected by East Cambridgeshire planners

Planners have rejected plans for a Kirtling development which residents claimed would have seen ‘overbearing’ and ‘generic’ homes built in the village.

The Fairhaven Estate had re-submitted previously withdrawn plans to build the seven houses and associated outbuildings on land outside the village’s development boundary behind a two-storey house called Charing Cross.

Tracy Button, representing the Kirtling Residents’ Group, told the committee: “These are modern, generic designs. They’re something you would see in Cambridge. It’s overbearing.”

The group also pointed out that there were currently 20 approved planning applications in Kirtling and Upend representing a 13 per cent growth in the population. Eight-five people had signed a petition against the development while there were four letters in support.

The committee heard Kirtling Parish Council had ‘serious concerns’ over the environmental impact of the development, claiming that an active badger sett together with numerous trees had been removed. They also felt the lack of infrastructure for young families had not been addressed by the applicant.