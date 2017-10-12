Jockeys give support to Newmarket store's charity auction

Frankie Dettori and 20 other leading jockeys have given their support to staff at a Newmarket High Street store who are rallying around a colleague whose wife is battling terminal cancer.

Workers from TK Maxx will be auctioning off signed racing silks and breeches to raise money for Luisa Baldwin, who was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer last October.

Her husband, Damian, has been with the company for the last five years and spent two years working at the Rutland Hill branch. The money raised will be used to support the couple and their children, 10-year-old Luca, Anya, who is 14, and Lauren, 19.

Sarah Lynch, who is helping to organise the auction, said: “We are fund-raising so the family’s last precious moments together will be filled with loving memories and to make Luisa comfortable while she is in hospital.”

The Newmarket branch has already raised £200 from non-uniform days and fun runs, which helped towards the cost of a family holiday in Cornwall.

Town trainer and former Newmarket mayor John Berry donated the silks for the auction which have been painted by talented Newmarket equine artist Jacquie Jones and signed by Frankie Dettori, while jockey Martin Harley gave breeches which have also been signed by Frankie and a host of top riders, and specially framed.

The two charity lots will be auctioned off by Tattersalls in the winners’ enclosure on Saturday at the Rowley Mile at 2pm after the first race on Dubai Future Champions’ Day.

Outside bids can be made ahead of the auction by contacting Sarah or Liz Burr at TK Maxx, Newmarket, by calling 01638 665120.