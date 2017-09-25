Jail for drug driver who seriously hurt woman in collision

A motorist who seriously injured a woman in a collision near Barton Mills while on drugs has been jailed.

Daniel Peters, 29 and of Marston Moor, Norwich, was sentenced to 28 months prison and banned from driving for four years and one month when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court last Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs at a hearing in August.

Police were called to the three-car collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Eriswell in which a woman in her 30s, was seriously injured and airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. A male driver also suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses confirmed Peters had been swerving and entering the opposite lane. He was arrested at the scene after providing a positive drugs test. Further tests confirmed he had taken a number of different drugs, including cocaine.

PC Byron Hearsum, officer for the investigation, said: “This was a particularly nasty and completely avoidable collision. Mr Peters gambled with not only his life, but that of other motorists.

“I am pleased for the victims that we have managed to get a positive result and am grateful to the members of public who came forward with witness accounts and information that assisted with the charge of Mr Peters.”