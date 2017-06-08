It’s last orders as long-serving landlords of Newmarket’s Prince of Wales pub call it a day

Popular landlords Hamish Turner and Maria O’Neill have pulled their last pints at the Prince of Wales pub in All Saints Road, Newmarket, after calling time on a tenancy lasting 18 years.

The couple, who have been together for 24 years, got engaged on New Year’s Eve when Hamish proposed in the crowded bar.

“That was one of the highlights of our time here,” said Hamish. “The others include our Millenium party and the wake which was held here earlier this year for one of our regular customers, Dave Woollard.”

Both Hamish and Maria have been involved over the years with local darts leagues and pub football, pool and darts teams.

They are now looking forward to relaxing and taking things easy before deciding what to do next. “The plan is that there is no plan,” said Hamish.