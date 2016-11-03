Inspirational West Suffolk children present flowers to Queen during Newmarket visit

Two inspirational West Suffolk children presented flowers to the Queen during her visit to Newmarket today.

Thousands of people turned out to greet Her Majesty in the town, where she unveiled a specially commissioned statue of herself with a mare and foal celebrating her special relationship with Newmarket and the thoroughbred.

Thomas Cotton meets the Queen ANL-160311-143243001

Then it was on to Palace House to officially open the new National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art where the Royal visitor stayed for almost an hour.

Eight-year-old Thomas Cotton, who had to learn to walk and talk again following major brain surgery in 2012, presented the Queen with a posy of flowers during her visit.

The Great Whelnetham Primary School pupil was handpicked to meet Her Majesty by Newmarket dignitaries.

His dad James, who attended the ceremony with wife Joanne, said: “He came back with a big smile on his face. He absolutely loved it. He realised the significance because his school had been talking earlier in the year about the Queen’s 90th birthday.

“For us, it’s really a mark of just how far he’s come from the days he couldn’t stand up to learning to walk again to this. We couldn’t be prouder. We can’t believe how far he’s come and the heights he’s reached.

“We’re just amazed by him and everyone today commented on how well he did.”

In 2012, Thomas had to have a 10 hour operation to disconnect half of his brain which was needed to stop frequent seizures caused by a rare condition known as Rasmussen’s Encephalitis.

Newmarket school girl Darcy Cook, aged five, was also chosen to meet the Queen and present her with a posy.

In August the All Saints School pupil was involved in a life threatening car accident with her father in Bury St Edmunds and underwent major surgery.

She had to learn to walk, talk and eat again but she has made tremendous progress.