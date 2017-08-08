Search

Inquest opens on prisoner found hanging at Highpoint

HMP Highpoint Prison near Stradishall.
HMP Highpoint Prison near Stradishall.

An inmate was found hanging in his cell at Highpoint prison, an inquest has heard.

Alexander Habib-Shaheed, 32, was discovered by staff and attempts were made to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Today an inquest into the death of Mr Habib-Shaheed on May 26 was formally opened at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Habib-Shaheed was declared dead at the Stradishall prison by a paramedic.

The hearing was adjourned until December to allow the completion of enquiries.