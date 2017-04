An inquest has been formally opened into the death of a 20-year-old man from Newmarket.

Oscar Clark was found hanged at an address in All Saints Road on March 1.

Today assistant Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Clark had been declared dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A post mortem examination confirmed the medical cause of death as suspensive asphyxia.

Mr Parsley, sitting at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich, adjourned the inquest to a later date to allow enquiries to be completed.