Increased flying ops from RAF Lakenheath

The USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing will increase flying operations from RAF Lakenheath from Monday.

The wing, which flies F-15 jet fighters, says communities in East Anglia may see and hear more jets in the sky than usual over the next couple of weeks.

A spokesman said: “Training will be conducted over the sea as much as possible and 48th FW Airmen will make every effort to avoid continuous operations above a specific area or community, if air traffic or weather conditions necessitate flying over land.

“Operations such as these help both aircrew and support personnel on the ground to meet essential and time-sensitive training requirements and are necessary to ensure and maintain a ready and capable force.”