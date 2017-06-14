Hospice fund raiser moves to Animal Health Trust

The new director of fundraising at the Animal Health Trust is Kevin Clements, who was director of fundraising and marketing at St Nicholas Hospice Care.

He joins the AHT in a newly created position to spearhead the charity’s fundraising strategy.

Kevin said: “I look forward to being part of the Trust as it continues to be at the forefront in leading science and care for animals, with the development of new diagnostic tests, new treatments, new vaccines and new understanding of complex diseases.”

Dr Mark Vaudin, AHT chief executive, added: “Kevin has joined us at a significant milestone for the Trust.

“As an independent charity we receive no government funding and therefore we rely on grants and generous donations from the public.

“Kevin’s appointment will help ensure we continue to focus on what we do well and, continue to thrive - and grow - for the next 75 years and beyond.”