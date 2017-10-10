‘HMRC’ phone scam warning for Mildenhall and Newmarket

Telephone scammers pretending to be from the tax man have been targeting homes in the Newmarket and Mildenhall areas.

Police are urging residents to be alert after reports that people have been contacted by a caller claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) this week.

Fraudsters are typically contacting the elderly, intimidating victims with threats of arrest for alleged outstanding debts or unpaid taxes in their name.

Suffolk Police would like to thank those who have reported the incidents and remind members of the public that HMRC will never make phone calls, use text messages or email to tell you about a tax rebate or penalty and will never ask for payment in this way.

For advice on keeping yourself safe against scams, please visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

For more information on this type of crime do visit www.actionfraud.police.uk

Report incidents of fraud to Action Fraud using their online reporting tool www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 1232040.

You can also sign up to the Trading Standards weekly email alert on rogues and scams targeting Suffolk at www.suffolk.gov.uk/JoinTheFight