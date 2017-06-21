Heat hits East Anglia’s trains again

Greater Anglia rails has cancelled 31 train services today and altered many more because of speed restrictions brought on by the heat.

Most of the cancellations are this afternoon, when temperatures as high as 34C are forecast, and evening though changes affect services from a 6.12am Stansted to Birminghma service which will stop at additional stations to the 8.35pm Liverpool Street to Southend which is cancelled.

Services across the region are affected with some of the trains still running operating with fewer carriages or stopping short of scheduled destinations.

Greater Anglia said: “As a result of high temperatures across the region, speed restrictions have been imposed to protect the infrastructure,

“The reduced speeds prevent rails from buckling, as the lower speeds exert less pressure on the rail and they protect overhead lines, which can sag during high temperatures.

“As a consequence of the slower speeds, Greater Anglia have had to reduce the train service.”

Similar restrictions were also in place on Monday.

Rail users should check services before travelling at www.greateranglia.co.uk