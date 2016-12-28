Suffolk doctors issue cold weather advice

Suffolk’s GPs have today issued advice on coping with winter after the Met office issued a ‘level three cold warning’ for the East of England.

The warning means there is a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather between now and Friday.

GPs at the NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups are urging people to be prepared for the dangers of cold weather.

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG said: “It is important to stay aware of the fact that cold weather can cause serious illness such as stroke, heart attack and pneumonia, especially if you have a long-term health condition or are aged over 65.”

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk CCG said: “Take some simple precautions to keep healthy in the cold weather, and don’t forget to look out for others too.”

The CCGs say get a flu jab if you are in a vulnerable group and urge people to wash their hands to avoid spreading colds, flu and norovirus.

They suggest keeping the medicine cabinet well stocked, including paracetamol, anti-diarrhoeal medicine rehydration mixture and plasters.

They say the main room in the house should be between 18 and 21 deg C and say if you have difficulty affording or maintaining that level of heating call Suffolk’s Warm Homes Healthy People service 03456 037686.

The doctors also ask people to keep an eye on vulnerable relatives and neighbours.