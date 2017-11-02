Have you lost Freeview reception in Newmarket? This could help you

Television viewers are being urged to contact a government company if their Freeview signal is suffering from interference after next-generation mobile phone masts were switched in Newmarket on last week.

Government company at800 will provide viewers with free support and equipment if they experience loss of sound or pixelated and blocky images, typical issues seen when 4G masts are turned on. While the new masts mean faster mobile internet, the wave lengths used for 4G are a similar frequency to terrestrial digital television causing the distortion.

Chief executive Ben Roome said: “If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference free of charge.”

To contact at800, call 0808 1313 800 or go online to at800.co.uk.

Cable and satellite viewers are unaffected.