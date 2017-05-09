Hatchfield Farm: High Court judge rules in favour of Lord Derby’s scheme

The High Court has quashed the Secretary of State’s refusal of Lord Derby’s Hatchfield Farm planning application.

In his judgement delivered today Mr Justice Gilbart said: “The Secretary of State has performed a complete and unexplained volte face in his assessment of the highways impacts of two proposals for development on the same site in Newmarket and has also failed to apply his own National Planning Policy Framework”

A spokesperson for Lord Derby said: “The fact the judge ruled in our favour on two of the four grounds is a powerful endorsement of our view the Secretary of State’s decision making process was flawed.

“The Secretary of State now has a second chance to determine the application He should take full account of the significant benefits the planning application will bring to Newmarket when making a decision. Not only does the application propose 400 new homes, including 30 per cent affordable housing, it will also deliver £6.9m worth of investment into Newmarket’s social and economic infrastructure. The Rural Parishes’ Alliance and Lord Derby remain of the view that Hatchfield Farm is the most sustainable and logical location for meeting housing need in Newmarket. This view is in line with that expressed by Forest Heath District Council and the independent Planning Inspector who conducted a three week inquiry into the application.

“The Secretary of State now has the opportunity to rectify his previous error and grant planning permission. He needs to correctly apply his own policy to the Hatchfield Farm case and make a decision that takes a full account of the significant benefits this application will bring to Newmarket.

A quick resolution would be in the interests of all parties.”