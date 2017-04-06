Half marathon effort is a winner for Exning youngster Jacob

A 10-year-old Exning boy who is recovering from a bone marrow transplant has been given a boost after his godfather handed over a cheque for £3,667 raised by a sponsored half-marathon.

Jacob Krutke, who lives in Lacey’s Lane with parents Craig and Laura and sister Katie, underwent the operation at a hospital in Bristol in March 2016, two years after first being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Godfather Derek McGaffin and his wife Helen, of Studlands Park, set up an online fundraising site and by the time he completed the Cambridge event last month Derek had smashed the original £500 target.

“It is an amazing amount,” said Lorna. “It is in a bank account and we will use it to give Jacob things to look forward to when he feels better. We are planning a trip to London to see The Lion King and, when we go back to the hospital in June, we may book a log cabin for a few nights while we are down there. Jacob would also love to visit his grandparents in the USA. We are so grateful to Derek and Helen who have been such good friends to us.”