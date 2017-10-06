Godolphin snap up most expensive yearling sold this year at Tattersalls bloodstock sales

The final day of the Book 1 sale at Tattersalls saw the highest fee paid for a yearling so far in the world this year, as Godolphin beat rivals Coolmore to the purchase of a 4,000,000gns filly.

Lot 418 - by Galileo out of Breeders’ Cup winner Dank - was always fancied to command a significant fee, but when MV Magnier went head to head with Godolphin’s Sheikh Mohammed, the latter refused to back down before the hammer came down at the final fee.

Not since 2013 - when Al Naamah was purchased for 5,000,000gns - has a yearling filly gone for such a figure and John Gosden, who was representing Godolphin, said to Tattersalls: “She is from a proper owner-breeder and was clearly an obvious one to go for, and obviously lots of people wanted her: fillies do have both racing and breeding options.

“She is an outstanding filly and to produce one like her - particularly a first foal – is an incredible achievement, it is not easy to do.”

The filly was bred by James Wigan, who told Tattersalls: “We’re very pleased, she’s a beautiful filly. We’ve known throughout the year that she is a particularly nice filly. She has a great character the more she does, the more she likes it. She’s always been a star.

“She has a lot of the mare about her, the mare was the same, she liked to be doing things. Hopefully she has a bit of Galileo about her and I think she is a good combination of the two, actually.

When asked if he was aware of the fee she would command, Wigan added: “Not quite those sorts of levels. I always thought that she would be nearing the top price of the sale. To get two people who are as keen as that in competition, it’s fantastic. Galileo has had a wonderful year and you couldn’t have more really.”