Go behind the scenes at Newmarket’s Open Weekend

After the excitement of the Tour of Britain, Newmarket is gearing up for another big weekend when it will be welcoming visitors from all over the country to its popular annual open weekend.

Sponsored by 32Red, the event gives visitors a rare glimpse behind the scenes of a racing yard and includes a food festival at the National Heritage Centre, tours of Newmarket’s equine hospitals, the British Racing School, Tattersalls, the National Stud and the Jockey Club Rooms, and demonstrations in the Sir Peter O’Sullevan arena at the heritage centre.

On Sunday, the action on The Severals will feature stable staff games, stable staff v jockeys and trainers football and a racing personality show jumping competition.

For many visitors the highlight of the weekend will be Sunday’s open stables. Eighteen trainers will be taking part including Godolphin’s Charlie Appleby, whose Moulton Paddocks base will be open between 10am and noon. Other yards opening between 9am and 12.30pm include Michael Bell’s Fitzroy Stables, where Ascot Gold Cup hero Big Orange will be on parade, James Fanshawe, Luca Cumani, Simon Crisford, Tom Clover, and Roger Varian.

And early risers on Sunday should be out on Warren Hill at 8am where they will be able to see Arc favourite Enable and Group 1 sprint heroine Marsha put through their paces.

Funds raised will go to Racing Welfare’s Newmarket Housing Project, Newmarket Day Centre and Newmarket Academy’s Social Mobility Fund.

Tickets can be purchased on the day from any of the equine sites open (£5 for Saturday only and £15 for Sunday only). Under 18s go free. Go to www.newmarketopenweekend.co.uk for more information.