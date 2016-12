Suffolk Police are warning that an ‘abnormal load’ of 5.25m wide dump trucks being escorted along the A14 on Wednesday may cause rush hour delays.

The trucks, which weigh 116 tonnes and are 26 metres long and 4.95m high, will be travelling from the Cambridgeshire border, along the A14 and via Nacton Road, Landseer Road and Toller Road to Cliff Quay at Ipswich Docks, to arrive at 9am.