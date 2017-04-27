Get set for the Newmarket Heath Race

If the London Marathon has whetted your appetite for running, there is still time to enter next month’s Newmarket Heath Race and Stable/ Stud Challenge.

The popular six kilometre event on Thursday, May 4, is all off-road and, courtesy of the Jockey Club, is run on Newmarket’s famous racehorse training grounds.

It is open to fun runners, club runners and teams from the racing industry and starts at 7pm. The event is organised by Newmarket Joggers, with funds raised going to a charity that has a direct connection with the racing community. Last year over £2,000 was raised for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. This year’s beneficiary will be Suffolk Mind, the charity with which the Racing Centre is working to help those in local racing community who may need support.

There is also a junior race – also all off-road – which starts at 6.30pm and is about 1,500 metres. Age group trophies will be awarded along with the Stable/Stud Challenge Trophy. To enter online go to www.newmarketjoggers.co.uk