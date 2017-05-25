Fundraising is a piece of cake for Exning School pupils

Two pupils from Exning Primary School have raised more than £400 for the National Autistic Society through a cake stall they held in The Guineas in Newmarket.

Grace Segust and Evan Friend decided to raise money for the charity after Grace’s was recently diagnosed with the condition and the charity is also close to Evan’s heart.

Parents, family and friends helped to bake the cakes and they also got support from Tesco and Regency Cakes of Exning.

“We are so proud of them, the people of Newmarket and Exning were so incredibly generous and kind in supporting the stall,” said Grace’s mum Jane.