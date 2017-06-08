Fun day cash pays for facelift for Snailwell sign

Snailwell’s dilapidated village sign has been given a new lease of life thanks to a donation from last year’s village Fun Day.

The sign, comprising a snail and a traditional village well, was made by Chippenham man Paul Hedger as part of the 1977 celebrations for the Queen’s silver jubilee.

“Over the years, it had begun to go rotten and was covered in mould,” said organising committee secretary Kate Ryan.

“We would probably have lost it altogether if we’d waited another year so I contacted Icon Sign and Design, from Newmarket, who have done a fantastic job of restoring it.”

The new sign got the seal of approval from Snailwell’s oldest resident, Ivy Cole, whose late husband looked after the sign until his death, when she personally thanked Chris Latta, owner of Icon Signs, for his work.

Other good causes benefitting from the 2016 Fun Day were St Peter’s Church, which was given a donation towards heating, Fordham and Isleham Primary Schools for new books, and the Racing Greyhound Trust which organised dog show judging on the day.

This year’s event, to be held in the garden at the rear of the George and Dragon on June 17 from noon to 4pm, will again feature the dog show, for which registration starts at 11.50am

There will be traditional stalls,children’s entertainment, tug-of-war and wellie throwing with live music in the evening.

Committee treasurer Gaynor Ryan will again put her baking skills to use with delicious tea and cakes served on vintage china.