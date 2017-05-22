French racing legend Mosse on the gallops in Newmarket for his new retainer

Star French jockey Gerald Mosse was in Newmarket on Friday and Saturday riding out for his new retainer Phoenix Thoroughbred.

The Luxembourg-based investment platform, which is in the process of being regulated by CSSF, has been very active across the 2017 breeze-up sales in America and Europe with purchases being sent to trainer Jeremy Noseda at HQ and Bob Baffert in the US.

Fifty-year-old Mosse has won the Melbourne Cup, every French Classic and all of the Group 1 races staged in Hong Kong during his glittering career.

“I am very pleased and grateful to have the opportunity to become part of the Phoenix Thoroughbreds team,” he said as he got started with Noseda.

“It is a very exciting project and one that I will be very committed to. We have bought some very nice-looking individuals at the sales during the spring and I look forward to getting know the horses over the coming months.

“And, of course, I hope that this season and beyond that I can play a part in delivering success to Phoenix, both with the work I will put in with the horses at home and on the racecourse.”

Amer Abdulaziz, the Chief Executive Officer for Phoenix Thoroughbreds, said: “We are delighted that Gerald Mosse has agreed to join the Phoenix team as its retained jockey.

“Gerald’s record around the world speaks for itself – he has won so many top-class races. Someone with his vast experience will be a huge asset to Phoenix Thoroughbreds and its trainers.”

Kerri Radcliffe, Europe and USA bloodstock and racing advisor for Phoenix Thoroughbreds, said: “We are so fortunate to have Gerald Mosse joining us. He is a top-class rider and his skills on the racecourse and also feedback from the gallops will be invaluable to Phoenix Thoroughbreds.

“He has already been a massive help over the last couple of days, riding out in Newmarket, and I look forward to working closely with him in the future.”

*Phoenix is in the process of becoming the first regulated thoroughbred investment fund in the world, ensuring it operates with full transparency. It already has operations in six countries and the ambition is to become a leading player in the thoroughbred industry in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Phoenix Thoroughbreds is comprised of a number of partners, including individuals and businesses.