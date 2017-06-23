Free Armed Forces Day train travel for active service personnel and veterans

Greater Anglia is supporting Armed Forces Day with free travel tomorrow for active service personnel and veterans.

Service personnel and veterans will have the freedom of the Greater Anglia network all day, on production of their ID badge or service papers, to allow them to travel to memorial services and Armed Forces Day events in East Anglia and London.

Andrew Goodrum, the company’s customer service director, said, “We are pleased to show our support for all those who serve or have served in the forces with free travel on Armed Forces Day. To everyone who serves, or has served, the rail industry salutes you.”

Suffolk Armed Forces Day this year is being held at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe.