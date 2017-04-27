Freddy is guest of honour at Newmarket charity boxing night

Jockey Freddy Tylicki, who was left paralysed from the waist down after a four-horse pile-up at Kempton in October last year, was the guest of honour at a charity boxing tournament staged at Innocence nightclub in Newmarket on Saturday.

He is pictured with boxers William Carson, grandson of racing legend Willie Carson, left, and Simon Pearce, who squared up to help their former colleague, with Carson coming out on top on points.

More than 300 guests were in the sell-out crowd including leading jockey Andrea Atzeni, Kieren Fallon, Jamie Spencer, Hayley Turner and Rab Havlin. Promoted by Eddie Guest, the event also raised funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

