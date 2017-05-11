Former jockey Allan MacKay moved to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to continue treatment for life-changing injuries

Allan Mackay, the Newmarket-based former jockey paralysed from the chest down in a fall while riding out on the town’s gallops, has been speaking for the first time about his injury.

The 57-year-old father of three was thrown as the horse he was riding stumbled on March 25. “I knew I’d broken my back on impact and to make it worse the horse then ran past me and kicked me up the backside,” he said.

Taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, he was put in an induced coma for 17 days but on April 28 was moved to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to continue his rehabilitation. “It’s life-changing to know you will never walk again but you just have to get on with things and the doctors are pleased with my progress,” he said.

So far, more than £13,000 has been donated by well wishers to help Allan. For more information go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/AllanGypsyMackay