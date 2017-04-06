Fordham family organise hospice fundraiser in memory of their mum

The family of a much-loved Fordham mum who lost her battle with cancer three days after Christmas is organising a charity event to raise funds in her memory.

Michelle Parnell, a mother of seven,was just 48 when she died of melanoma cancer.

Her family will be donating all of the money raised by the Easter disco event at Fordham’s Crown pub on Thursday April 13, to St Nicholas Hospice Care, which cared for Michelle during the month before she died.

“No matter what she was going through no matter how scared she was or how much pain she was in she always tried to smile and stay strong, she would always say there are people worse off than her,” said Michelle’s daughter Jasmine.

“She tried with all her strength to get through each day and make it to Christmas for her kids even when doctors thought she wouldn’t make it.

“I am so grateful for the care the hospice gave her. They were so welcoming and allowed us to

be by our mum’s side everyday and every night to help care for her and spend as much time

with her as we could before she passed away.

“The staff were so kind and caring and because of all this I’m doing this event as a thank you.”

Michelle had found out she had cancer in October 2015, following a major operation in January 2016 and a three-month recovery life slowly started to return to normal, but shortly after she was found to have terminal melanoma cancer.

The fundraising event, which will run from 11.30am to 3pm and will have fun for all of the family. As well as a disco, the event will include an Easter egg hunt, bouncy castle, face painting, and a raffle.