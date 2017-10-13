Floodlights for Newmarket football club

A Newmarket sports club has switched on its new floodlights for the first time after being awarded them by Cambridgeshire FA.

The Eagle Football Club won the portable lights after putting its case to the organisation in a photography competition, demonstrating why the team needed the new lamps.

The senior amateur side can now train twice a week at its home on the George Lambton playing fields all year round, saving thousands of pounds a year that The Eagles was spending on renting floodlit all-weather pitches in Newmarket and Soham.

“Any money saved would help our club survive and allow us to continue playing football, to grow and improve in every aspect, making sure that we are able to fulfil our ambitions and enjoy the great game of football,” said player and club technical manager Mateusz Kupka.

The 30-strong squad has been running for six years and has been promoted twice.

Founded in 2011 it has expanded from a five-a-side team to a full roster of players, with the squad currently playing in the third division of the Cambridgeshire County League.

Mr Kupka said: “We are very proud of the team, in both achievements and the hard work of a lot of people connected with the club.

“The team are always looking for ways to improve players by raising the standard of coaching, equipment and facilities.”

Currently seventh in the league, they are playing Bluntisham Rangers this Saturday.