First meeting of Newmarket’s Icewell Hill Residents’ Association to go ahead at town’s Racing Centre

The first meeting of Newmarket’s newly-formed Icewell Hill Residents’ Association will be held tomorrow at the town’s Racing Centre starting at 7pm.

The group was formed in response to recent police-led community engagement sessions aimed at tackling antisocial behaviour in the flats’ area.

Last year, police control room operators received approximately 120 calls reporting incidents in the area and requesting a police presence, including criminal damage, drug offences, harassment, theft and burglaries. However, more than half of the calls received were not ultimately police matters.

This led to the multi-agency approach, to raise awareness of support available from local agencies. Partners include Forest Heath District Council, Newmarket Fire service, Flagship Housing Group, Anglia Care, NHS Outreach, SNAP and Racing Welfare.

Police Community Support Officer Anne-Marie Powell, who has been leading the partnership event, said: “The surgery events have been greeted with great success and, as a result, residents decided to launch the first Icewell Hilll Residents’ Association to take action in making their community a place they want to live, rather than have to live.

“I am delighted at the enthusiasm residents have already shown for upcoming community-led activities, such as litter picks and ‘balcony in bloom’ contests, whilst also drumming up support from local businesses and charity groups.

“Local councillor Chris Barker will be chairing these meetings, however our officers will attend in a support role to ensure that our services are easily accessible to anyone with community-based concerns.”

Police will continue to run regular surgery engagement events to run alongside the Residents’ Association meetings.