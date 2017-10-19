Firefighters tackle Red Lodge scrap yard blaze involving 100 vehicles

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a scrap yard in Red Lodge involving 100 vehicles.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent 13 vehicles to the incident, in Green Lane, after being alerted at 2.05am today.

They used two hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.

The incident was brought under control at 8.29am and one fire engine remains at the scene.

No-one was injured and the cause of the incident is under investigation