Fire service advice to Newmarket’s Icewell Hill residents

The Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice to people living in Newmarket’s Icewell Hill flats following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

Officers will also be visiting the flats to check out stairwells, exit routes and fire-fighting equipment and offer reassurance to residents.

“We carry out regular inspections of high rise buildings in the area and our crews train at these locations to familiarise themselves with procedure.

“Any lessons learned from the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire will be incorporated into our planning arrangements,” said a fire service spokesman.

“It is vital that people remember exactly what to do in the event of a fire to protect themselves and their families,” added the spokesman.

All flats should have a working smoke alarm fitted and all households should have an escape plan. Drivers should never block access routes used by fire engines.

If there is a fire in a flat, residents should leave immediately, closing the door behind them and use the stairs to reach a safe place before dialling 999. If it is not possible to exit the flat stay in the safest room with towels or bedding at the foot of the door to block the smoke.

If there is a fire elsewhere in the building, the fire service says residents are usually safer to stay put in their own flat and call 999 to tell the fire fighters where they are.