Fire crews battle fire in Newmarket flats

Residents had to be evacuated as eight fire crews spent over an hour fighting a blaze at a block of flats in Newmarket’s George Lambton Avenue yesterday.

Emergency services were called at around 7pm to tackle the fire, which is thought to have started in the brickwork between the exterior and interior walls of the flats.

Two fire crews from Bury St Edmunds, one from Newmarket and four from Cambridgeshire fought the fire for nearly an hour and a half before to get it under control.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “No one was injured and everyone got out safely.”

The crew used new Cobra equipment, to tackle the blaze, which uses a mix of water and a cutting agent ejected at high pressure through a special nozzle on a lance to cut through building materials.