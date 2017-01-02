Final round of public consultation on Forest Heath’s plan for growth

The final round of public consultation on a plan for how thousands of homes can be distributed across Forest Heath launches next week.

Residents and businesses will be asked if they consider a draft of the area’s Local Plan to be ‘legal’ and ‘sound’.

The document will give control over growth in Forest Heath’s communities for the next 14 years including how 6,800 proposed homes can be distributed.

The consultation begins on Tuesday, January 10 and if no material changes are made to the plan, the final version will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in early March.

Examination in public could follow in May/June and the council could consider adopting the framework in December.

Cllr Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath cabinet member for planning and growth, said: “Residents and businesses throughout the district have been working with us over the last three years to deliver this Local Plan. It promises to give control over speculative development and a way forward for sustainable and cohesive growth in our communities. This is the final push and I urge those with an interest in the future of Forest Heath to get involved.”

From 10 January, residents can find out what the plan means in their neighbourhood by putting their postcode into the ‘Find my nearest’ search on the Forest Heath website www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/findmynearest.

Answers to questions may be found at http://westsuffolk.jdi-consult.net/localplan. Online responses can also be made at this website.

Paper forms for written responses are available on request by emailing planning.policy@westsuffolk.gov.uk.

Information will also be available at drop-in events in:

n Mildenhall, from 4-7pm on Tuesday, January 17 at the council offices in College Heath Road;

n Lakenheath, from 4-7pm on Thursday, January 26 at the Brendan Fulham Centre in the High Street;

n Newmarket on Monday, January 30, from 4-7pm at the Town Council Offices in the High Street;

n Red Lodge on Thursday, February 2, from 4-7pm at Red Lodge Sports Pavilion, Hundred Acre Way

n Brandon on Thursday, February 9, from 4-7pm at the Brandon Centre, Brandon Library.