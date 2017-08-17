Farewell to long serving Ditton Lodge primary school deputy head

Pupils at Newmarket’s Ditton Lodge Primary School will be welcoming a new deputy head when they return for the new term next month.

Melanie Moore, already a Year 6 teacher at the school, is taking over from Kathleen Horwood, who retired after 20 years’ teaching, 18 as deputy head, and who is pictured receiving a presentation from headteacher, Dr Chris Marshall, Mrs Moore and pupils.

“It’s going to be an incredible wrench to move on after such a long time but I am confident that Ditton Lodge will continue to go from strength-to-strength,” she said.

Mrs Moore added: “Kathleen is going to be an amazing act to follow.

“I am really looking forward to fresh challenges and new opportunities, not just for myself but for the children of Ditton Lodge as well.”