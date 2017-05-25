Family fun for all at Soham Carnival

Soham’s annual carnival and heavy horse show is set to provide Bank Holiday Monday fun for all at the town’s recreation ground on Monday.

Starting at 9am with the magnificent heavy horses in the main ring, morning events continue with an inaugural fun dog show between 10.30 and 1pm which will be judged by Sian Ryan, from BBC2’s Me and My Dog. Entries can be made on the day.

The traditional parade of floats, which leaves Qua Fen Common at 1pm, will arrive in the arena at 1.45pm.

Children’s sports, ACF marching band, majorettes, classic cars, BMX and scooter competitions, a funfair, live music, inflatables, stalls, a beer tent and barbecue will ensure there’s never a dull moment at the event whichis supporting the East Anglian Air Ambulance.