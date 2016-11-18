Family and friends pay tribute to Lauren Danks, 22, who died after A11 Red Lodge road collision

She was 22 with everything to live for and according to one of her many friends could “light up a room with her smile”.

But this week the family of beauty therapist Lauren Danks are grieving the loss of a daughter, sister and granddaughter after she died as the result of a road crash on the A11 near Red Lodge in the early hours of Friday.

Lauren was found by police inside her Citroen car, which had come off the road on the southbound section of the dual carriageway. She had died at the scene of the incident.

Investigations soon revealed another car, a Jaguar, had been involved. This was traced and recovered by police who later arrested a 63-year-old man from the Brandon area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and failing to stop following an accident.

He was questioned at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds, but Lauren’s family will have to wait nearly six months to find out whether he will be charged as he was bailed until May next year, pending further investigations.

Her parents Bob and Claire Danks and her brothers Kieran, Bobby and Jayden, who live in Fordham Road in Soham, her work colleagues and a legion of friends have been devastated by her death. Her family referred to her as their “angel”.

“Lauren we miss you so much. You are our heart, our soul, our life,” read their Facebook tribute.

The site, set up in Lauren’s memory has been inundated with thousands of messages remembering her as a “precious angel”, who was “beautiful inside and out with a heart of gold”.

“I am so glad I had the privilege of calling her my friend. She could light up a room with her smile,” said one of the tributes.

A former pupil at Soham’s Weatheralls Primary School and Soham Village College, Lauren went on to study at Cambridge Regional College and at the time of the accident, had been working as a beauty therapist at the Aqua Sana spa at the Center Parcs holiday village in Elveden Forest.

“Our thoughts are with Lauren’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time,” said a spokesman. “Lauren was a highly regarded and popular member of the team at Center Parcs Elveden Forest, and she will be truly missed.”

Police have appealed to anyone who was travelling along the A11 between Red Lodge and Barton Mills, between 10pm and midnight on Thursday, November 10, who has any information relating to this collision, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 2 of November 11.