Expansion plan could bring big jobs boost to Newmarket and Fordham

A multi-million pound scheme which could bring new businesses and jobs to the Newmarket area is set to be considered early next year.

A new business park is being proposed for land which currently forms part of the LGC forensic laboratories site on the A142 between Newmarket and Fordham.

A planning application to extend and expand the site has been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council on behalf of its owner, pension fund operator Hermes Property Unit Trust.

James Anderson, of Turley, the agent acting for the site owner, said the proposed development would be of major significance to the area and if it got approval would be developed over the next five years or more providing valuable start up space for businesses.

“It would be a spin-out from Cambridge,” he said, “attractive working space with good transport links and connectivity at a reasonable price.”

