Strong winds and heavy rain warning for Suffolk and Norfolk this morning

The Met Office has issued a warning of strong winds and heavy rain this morning as Storm Angus moves across parts of East Anglia.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued at 9am this morning extends the area likely to be affected by the storm further north to cover Suffolk and the eastern half of Norfolk, though East Anglia will miss the strongest winds which will affect southern counties.

The Met Office weather warning map for November 20

The warning, valid until 1pm, says: “Some gusts of 50mph may still affect eastern parts of East Anglia and Kent into the early afternoon.

“Please remain aware of the risk of difficult driving conditions due to localised surface water flooding and possible debris from trees.

“Storm Angus was centred over Essex at 0800 hours and will continue to move away quickly eastwards this morning.

“East Anglia will soon clear, although some roads may still be affected by surface water flooding after the earlier heavy rain.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

There are flood alerts for Suffolk’s coastal rivers. For flood alert details visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk