Emotional day as Shaun and Charlotte wed in Burrough Green

Shaun Whiter kept his promise to walk his bride, Charlotte Way, down the aisle at their wedding at Burrough Green church on Friday.

The estate agent, who lost both his legs below the knee in a hit and run incident a year ago as he helped his friend mend a puncture on the side of the road just outside Newmarket, and his bride were cheered as they left the village church following a service full of emotion.

