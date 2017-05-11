Ely’s new cinema is officially opened

Ely’s new Cineworld cinema has been officially open by the newly elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer.

Mr Palmer who lives in Soham was one of the guests invited to the launch of the new cinema which marked it opening by showing King Arthur: Legend of the Sword at the same time as the Guy Ritchie-directed movie was being premiered in London’s Leicester Square.

The six screen facility which is part of the Ely Leisure Village in Downham Road, will open its doors to the public tomorow.

It seats 954 and boasts six auditoria with cutting-edge screens and powerful digital sound systems. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant will be screened during the opening weekend.

Matt Shaw, Cineworld Ely General Manager, said: “We’re delighted about the opening of Cineworld Ely. We have such an exciting line-up of films coming up, like Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch, and look forward to welcoming the community to share our passion for film.”