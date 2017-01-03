Suffolk primary school place application deadline looms

The deadline is fast approaching to apply for a Suffolk primary school place for the 2017/2018 school year.

Parents and carers who need to apply for a full-time place for their child at their preferred primary school for the 2017/2018 school year have until Sunday 15 January 2017 to do so.

Anyone with a child born between 1 September 2012 and 31 August 2013 can apply for up to three schools either online (which is recommended) or using the paper application form.

An application must be made, even if the child already has a place in a nursery class, pre-school or children’s centre.

Any applications received after the deadline will be considered after all the other applications have been processed. This could mean there are no places left at a preferred or nearby school.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills, said: “If you have a child who will turn 4 before 31 August 2017, time is running out to apply for a reception school place for September if you have not already done so.

“It is so important that we receive your application by the 15 January 2017 deadline as this will give you the best chance of securing a place for your child at one of your preferred schools. You can apply for up to three schools, in order of preference, and we recommend that you apply online at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions as you will receive confirmation that we have received your application. Alternatively, you can apply on a paper CAF1 application form, although we do not acknowledge receipt of paper applications and so suggest that you get proof of posting for peace of mind.

“Suffolk County Council has a good track record of offering places at preferred schools, using the application rules to offer school places, but the chances of an application being successful reduce when it is received after the closing date.

“If you are planning to move house or you think your circumstances may change before September, it is still important to make an application on time. We are here to help anyone with questions and you can contact the Admissions Team on 0345 600 0981.”

Last year Suffolk County Council received 7920 on-time applications from parents for the reception year outlining which school they would prefer their children to be educated at from September 2016. Of those, 90.7% of applicants received offers for their first preference and 97.5% of applicants received an offer from one of their three preferences.

In the same year, 96.6% of pupils moving to a junior school and 96.4% of pupils moving to a middle school were offered their first preference place.

The number of people choosing to submit an application online has increased from 75% to 82%.

Any parents or carers who have not yet applied for a school place should apply online or download an application form at: www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions or contact Suffolk County Council immediately on 0345 600 0981.